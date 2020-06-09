COVID-19: Delhi LG calls all-party meeting

Delhi LG calls all-party meeting to discuss COVID-19 situation

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 09 2020, 15:37 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2020, 15:37 ist
Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal (R) speaks to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI
 Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal has called an all-party meeting later in the day to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the city and measures to contain the spread of the dreaded virus.

The meeting will be held after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority's high-level meet to assess whether coronavirus has entered the community spread stage in the national capital.

"The LG has called a meeting with all political parties at 3 pm on Tuesday to discuss the present situation of COVID-19 in Delhi and measures to contain the spread of the same," an official said.

On Monday, Delhi recorded 1,007 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the COVID-19 tally in the city to over 29,000, while the death toll due to the disease mounted to 874.

