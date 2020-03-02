Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal meets PM Narendra Modi

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal meets PM Narendra Modi

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 02 2020, 13:06pm ist
  • updated: Mar 02 2020, 13:06pm ist
Delhi Lieutenant  Governor Anil Baijal

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday for almost an hour and they are likely to have discussed the violence in the national capital.

"I met PM Modi," said Baijal after the meeting but did not reveal what was discussed.

The two are likely to have discussed the violence in the city, sources said.

At least 42 people have lost their lives and over 200 were injured when clashes broke out between two communities lasting three days in northeast Delhi. 

