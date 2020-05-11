Delhi man kills pregnant wife after quarrel, surrenders

A man angered at not finding his five-month pregnant wife at home strangled her to death in south Delhi and surrendered to police, officials said.

Vijay Kumar, a 33-year-old auto-rickshaw driver, went to Ambedkar Nagar police station at 12:30 am on Sunday and confessed he had killed his wife earlier that night.

After returning home Saturday night, police said, Kumar did not find his wife at home in Dakshinpuri and went to his in-laws residence nearby to look for her, but did not find her there as well. Later, he saw her talking to a person on the street and got angry. They engaged in a heated argument and Kumar killed her, officials added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said the accused had an argument with his wife, which turned into a scuffle and then a murder.

"The woman's body was found on a bed. There was a strangulation mark on her neck," Thakur said.

The body has been preserved at AIIMS mortuary and a murder case has been registered against Kumar, he added.