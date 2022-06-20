Delhi minister Satyendar Jain admitted to LNJP Hospital

Delhi minister Satyendar Jain admitted to LNJP Hospital

His condition is stable

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 20 2022, 17:40 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2022, 17:46 ist
Delhi minister Satyendar Jain. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, who is currently in judicial custody in a money laundering case being probed by the ED, was on Monday admitted to the LNJP Hospital here, and his is condition stable, sources said.

Jain, 57, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on May 30 under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Also Read — Court refuses bail to Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain in money laundering case

"He was brought from Tihar Jail to GB Pant Hospital first, and then shifted to the LNJP Hopsital. His condition is stable," a source told PTI.

Jain, a minister without portfolio in the Kejriwal government, is being probed by the agency under the PMLA on charges of alleged hawala dealings.

In April, the ED had attached assets worth Rs 4.81 crore of Jain's family and companies "beneficially owned and controlled" by him as part of the probe.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Satyendar Jain
Delhi
Enforcement Directorate
PMLA
India News

What's Brewing

What we know about Abbas, PM Modi’s childhood friend

What we know about Abbas, PM Modi’s childhood friend

Japan court rules same-sex marriage ban constitutional

Japan court rules same-sex marriage ban constitutional

WhatsApp now lets you choose who can see your DP

WhatsApp now lets you choose who can see your DP

K. Laxma Goud: Harmony in black and white

K. Laxma Goud: Harmony in black and white

UP delivery boy faces casteism, FIR against customer

UP delivery boy faces casteism, FIR against customer

World's best MIT vs India's top varsity IISc Bengaluru

World's best MIT vs India's top varsity IISc Bengaluru

DH Toon | Sweeping the elephant under the carpet

DH Toon | Sweeping the elephant under the carpet

 