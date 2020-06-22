Delhi on high alert after intelligence inputs about terror threat

Delhi on high alert after inputs about terror threat

  Jun 22 2020
  updated: Jun 22 2020
The Delhi Police haş been put on high alert following intelligence inputs about a probable terror threat to the national capital, sources said on Sunday.

Intelligence agencies have alerted police on the possibility of four to five men entering the national capital with an intention to carry out a terror attack, they said.

The sources said all the 15 police districts have been put on high alert along with elite units of the Crime Branch and the Special Cell.

Special vigil is being maintained on Delhi's borders and a close watch is being kept in market areas and hospitals, which are seeing a large influx of patients these days, they said.

Security agencies are on heightened vigil in view of the India-China stand off in eastern Ladakh.

