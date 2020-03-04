Delhi Police accuse Harsh Mander of instigating violence and making derogatory remarks against SC

The Delhi police on Wednesday accused activist Harsh Mander of not only instigating violence among the people but also of making seriously contemptuous and derogatory remarks against the Supreme Court of India.

Following a nod by the apex court, Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Deo filed an affidavit citing the video clip of Mander, available in social media.

"Ab faisla Sansad me ya Supreme Court me nahi hoga. Supreme Court ne Ayodhya aur Kashmir k mamle me Secularism ki raksha nahi ki. Isliye ab faisla Sadkon per hoga" Harsh Mander tells to a cheering mob. Any doubt who's vitiating atmosphere & creating anarchy in the country? pic.twitter.com/9cGNh9KNro — Rahul Kaushik (@kaushkrahul) March 3, 2020

"Mander is known for taking a contemptuous stand and bringing the Judiciary as an institution and individual judges to disrepute," it said.

The Delhi police sought dismissal of a writ petition filed by the former IAS officer for lodging FIR against the BJP leaders of alleged hate speeches, with "exemplary cost".

It also asked the top court to initiate contempt of court proceedings against him.

In the said clip of his speech made in December 2019 in front of Jamia Milia Islamia University here, Mander is purportedly seen asking people to come on street as the Supreme Court had not done justice in the cases of Assam's NRC, Ayodhya and Jammu and Kashmir.

The top court has fixed the matter for consideration on Friday.

The affidavit also cited a previous instance where Mander sought recusal of then CJI Ranjan Gogoi in a PIL filed by him related to making facilities in detention centres in Assam.