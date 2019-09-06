Delhi Police books Shehla Rashid for 'sedition'

Delhi Police has registered a case of sedition against Shehla Rashid for her tweets that accuses Army of torturing and other human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir after the special status for Jammu and Kashmir was scrapped.

The FIR was registered on Tuesday, against the leader of 'Jammu and Kashmir Peoples' Movement', based on a complaint filed by lawyer Alakh Alok Srivastava on August 19, who alleged that her tweets on Army were "false, baseless and concocted, which were evident from the fact that she has not produced" any evidence.

The Delhi Police Special Cell has invoked sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) related to sedition (124 A), provocation for rioting (153), promoting enmity between communities (153 A), intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace (504) and public mischief (505).

She did not comment on registration of FIR, but has retweeted some reactions on Twitter which were critical of the police move.

Shehla was the face of students' protest when students of Jawaharlal Nehru University, including the Students' Union president Kanhaiya Kumar, were charged with sedition following a protest on the anniversary of hanging of Parliament attack case convict Afzal Guru.

In a series of tweets on August 18, she had claimed that Army personnel were "entering house at night, picking up boys, ransacking houses, deliberately spilling rations on the floor, mixing oil with rice etc".

She also claimed that four men were called into the Army camp in Shopian and "interrogated (tortured). A mic was kept close to them so that the entire area could hear the scream, and be terrorised. This created an environment of fear in the entire area".

Soon after, Army denied the allegations and said they were "baseless and rejected. Such unverified and fake news are spread by inimical elements and organisations to incite unsuspecting population".

Quoting the lawyer's complaint, the FIR has said that her tweets were retweeted on "international platforms, causing irreparable injury and reputation of India".

As her tweets created a storm, Shehla tweeted on August 19, "all of my tweets are based on conversations with people. My thread highlights the positive work of the administration too. Let the Army conduct a fair and impartial probe and I'm willing to share the details of the incidents mentioned with them."

Soon after the lawyer filed the complaint with police, Shehla had tweeted, "isn't it cute that right-wing threaten you with lawsuits, while having suspended every law and every last remaining shred of the rule of law in Kashmir? Right now, Kashmir is the only place on Earth where no law exists! Only the law of the jungle."