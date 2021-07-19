Delhi Police Commissioner inspects security arrangements at Red Fort, border areas

Delhi Police Commissioner inspects security arrangement

Over 30,000 police personnel were on ground, patrolling and picketing all across the city during Sunday night patrolling

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 19 2021, 16:05 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2021, 16:05 ist
Srivastava conducted a city-wide patrolling on Sunday night. Credit: Twitter Photo/@DelhiPolice

Ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, Independence Day and a proposed farmers' protest outside Parliament, Delhi Police Commissioner Balaji Srivastava visited the borders and Red Fort area in the national capital to check the security arrangements across the city, officials said on Monday.

Srivastava conducted a city-wide patrolling on Sunday night visiting the borders, Red Fort and New Delhi areas to oversee the police arrangements and preparedness ahead of Independence Day, a statement said.

According to the statement, over 30,000 police personnel were on ground, patrolling and picketing all across the city during Sunday night patrolling.

Monsoon Session Live updates on DH

The Commissioner interacted with senior officers along with their staff deployed on duty at the spots, while inspecting the arrangements at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders besides the Red Fort and Parliament vicinities, it stated.

Stressing on the need for vigil and alertness on the part of every ground personnel on duty in the national capital, the Commissioner motivated policemen and women to remain prepared 24x7, saying, “Delhi Police has been entrusted with public trust to keep the capital safe and secure. The city never sleeps, neither do we.”

He directed the Deputy Commissioners of Police to look after the welfare of the personnel on deployment by making arrangements for timely food, proper shelter and rotation of duties to the best possible extent, as police personnel make a lot of personal sacrifices in the call of duty, the statement said. 

