Delhi Police conduct searches at houses of The Wire founders

Delhi Police conducted searches at the residences of the founders of The Wire Siddharth Varadarajan and M K Venu on Monday.

Delhi Police had earlier filed an FIR against news portal 'The Wire' and its editors on a complaint by BJP IT department head Amit Malviya accusing the media outlet of "cheating and forgery" and "tarnishing" his reputation.

Malviya had on Friday said he would pursue criminal and civil proceedings against the portal over stories, since retracted, that insinuated the BJP leader enjoyed the privilege on Meta platforms of having any post taken down which he believed was against the BJP's interests.

(With PTI inputs)