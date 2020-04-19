Delhi Police constable tests positive for coronavirus

A Delhi Police constable has tested positive for coronavirus, a senior officer said on Sunday.

A resident of Delhi, the constable was immediately quarantined and asked not to visit his home, the officer said.

He was posted at Tilak Vihar police post under Tilak Nagar Police Station in west district of the national capital.

"His test was conducted on April 17 at the DDU dispensary in Tilak Vihar and he tested positive on April 18," the officer said.

His family members and his colleagues who came in contact with him have been asked to isolate themselves at home, he said, adding that the constable was "fine and doing well".

So far, at least eight police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 and one of them has recovered.