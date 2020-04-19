Delhi Police constable tests positive for coronavirus

A Delhi Police constable has tested positive for coronavirus, a senior officer said on Sunday.
A resident of Delhi, the constable was immediately quarantined and asked not to visit his home, the officer said.
He was posted at Tilak Vihar police post under Tilak Nagar Police Station in west district of the national capital.
"His test was conducted on April 17 at the DDU dispensary in Tilak Vihar and he tested positive on April 18," the officer said.
His family members and his colleagues who came in contact with him have been asked to isolate themselves at home, he said, adding that the constable was "fine and doing well".
So far, at least eight police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 and one of them has recovered.
COVID-19: This is what gives Delhi officials a headache
Flamingoes throng Mumbai as human activities dip
Coronavirus: 'Word social distancing was poorly chosen'
COVID-19: ICMR launches study on side effects of HCQ
Coronavirus: What will remain open after April 20?
Some relief for non-containment zones
Olympics postponement: Boon for some, bane for a few