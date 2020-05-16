Delhi Police debunk BJP MP’s fake video

West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma, who raised hackles during Delhi Assembly elections by tweeting that anti-CAA supporters would enter homes and rape women, is at it again!
This time, he has tweeted an old video of Muslims offering namaz in large numbers to claim that they were violating social distancing norm only to be called out by Delhi Police on Friday, which said he was using an old video with “malicious intent to spread rumour”.
