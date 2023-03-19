'Delhi Police only doing its duty': BJP defends notice to Rahul

Refuting the charge that the Delhi Police landing at the doorstep of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was due to vendetta, the BJP on Sunday defended the move and said the police was only discharging its duties.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, IT Cell chief Amit Malviya and party spokesperson Sambit Patra were some of the party leaders who defended the move.

Sarma, who was in Delhi visiting the National War Memorial and the PM Sangrahalaya, said that Gandhi should speak up in the interest of justice for these women. “If Rahul Gandhi will not give the names of the women, then how will they get justice? He had also said that he had met militants, shouldn’t he inform the police about that as well,” Sarma asked.

Patra said that since Gandhi had mentioned during the Bharat Jodo Yatra the cases of several women who have been sexually assaulted but did not expect any help, the Delhi Police was only carrying out its duties by seeking out details of these incidents and following legal procedure.

“A woman is raped and if Rahul Gandhi said this in front of the nation as an MP, then police have right to know this info. Today, police went to his home to deliver a notice and requested him to tell them about those women. Now, Congress says democracy is in danger,” said Patra.

Malviya took to twitter to question Gandhi’s motives. “Rahul Gandhi had claimed that he met women, who told him that they were raped and molested, but didn’t get justice. Delhi police has been asking for details but Rahul wouldn’t tell. Assuming he didn’t lie then, it shows his feeble commitment towards ensuring justice,” he said.