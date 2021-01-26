Delhi Police orders suspension of telecom, internet services in some parts as clashes erupt amid tractor rally

The Ministry of Home Affairs has ordered temporary suspension of telecom and internet services in border areas of Delhi till midnight following violence and chaos as farmers' tractor rally deviated from its designated routes and reached the Red Fort.

Internet services will be suspended in Singhu, Ghazipur, Tikri, Mukarba Chowk, Nangloi and adjoining areas in the NCT of Delhi till midnight, the order stated.

This was done under sub-rule 1 of Rule 2, Section 7 of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885.

Following violence in several areas, metro stations were shut down as protesting farmers and Delhi police clashed after farmers changed the routes for the tractor rally. One farmer died in the violence that ensued in the ITO area.