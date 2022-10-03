Delhi Police provides Z+ security to CDS Anil Chauhan

Delhi Police provides Z+ security to CDS Anil Chauhan on MHA's order

Chauhan on Friday became India's new Chief of Defence Staff

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 03 2022, 19:55 ist
  • updated: Oct 03 2022, 19:55 ist
CDS Gen Anil Chauhan. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi Police has provided Z+ security to Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan on the directions of Ministry of Home Affairs, an official said on Monday.

Chauhan on Friday became India's new Chief of Defence Staff with a mandate to implement the ambitious theaterisation plan that aims to ensure tri-services synergy and prepare the armed forces for future security challenges facing the nation.

"CDS Gen Anil Chauhan has been provided with Z+ security on MHA's order," confirmed a senior police officer.

Gen Chauhan, a former Eastern Army Commander, took charge as the country's senior-most military commander over nine months after first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Bipin Rawat died in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu.

Delhi Police
Anil Chauhan
Ministry of Home Affairs
Chief of Defence Staff
India News

