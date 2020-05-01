Lockdown: Delhi Police receives 817 calls on helpline

Delhi Police receives 817 calls on its helpline regarding lockdown in 24 hrs

  • May 01 2020, 17:43 ist
  • updated: May 01 2020, 17:46 ist
The Delhi Police received over 800 calls, including 437 related to movement passes, from 2 pm on Thursday and the same time on Friday, seeking assistance on issues faced during the lockdown, officials said.

So far, the police have received 34,305 calls related to the lockdown on its helpline number -- 23469526.

Police said they received a total of 817 calls from 2 pm on Thursday to 2 pm on Friday.

Out of these, fifty-six calls were related to areas outside Delhi, which were referred to respective state helpline numbers while three calls received were related to no food and no money, which were also forwarded to NGOs. 

Nearly 2,73,463 people were served food while 3,046 were given ration through the food delivery network established in all 15 police districts with involvement of nearly 400 NGOs and good samaritans at more than 250 locations, it said.

