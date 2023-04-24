Delhi Police seek report from probe on WFI chief

Delhi Police seek report from probe committee investigating WFI chief for harassment charges

Several national award-winning wrestlers have been protesting at Jantar Mantar demanding the government to make public the findings of the oversight panel

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 24 2023, 10:44 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2023, 11:35 ist
Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Credit: PTI File Photo

Delhi Police has sought a report from the probe committee set up by the Ministry of Sports to investigate the sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a senior officer said on Monday.

The officer said that so far seven complaints have been received against the Wrestling Federation of India President and all of them are being investigated. An FIR will be registered after concrete evidence comes to light, he said.

"As part of inquiry, we have sought a report from the probe committee set up by Sports Ministry to look into the allegations of sexual harassment allegations levelled against WFI chief," he said.

Several national award-winning wrestlers have been protesting at Jantar Mantar demanding the government to make public the findings of the oversight panel that investigated the sexual harassment allegations against Singh.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur had announced the five-member oversight committee, headed by legendary boxer M C Mary Kom, to look into allegations against Singh, a BJP leader and a muscleman with criminal history.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
WFI
Delhi Police

Related videos

What's Brewing

Sachin honoured at Sydney stadium on 50th birthday

Sachin honoured at Sydney stadium on 50th birthday

NASA shares mesmerizing HD video of Earth from space

NASA shares mesmerizing HD video of Earth from space

Yellow fever grips Eden in Dhoni's 'swansong' match

Yellow fever grips Eden in Dhoni's 'swansong' match

Footfall to K'taka's 9 zoos exceed pre-pandemic levels

Footfall to K'taka's 9 zoos exceed pre-pandemic levels

An emotion called Tendulkar

An emotion called Tendulkar

Air pollution kills 1,200 children a year

Air pollution kills 1,200 children a year

 