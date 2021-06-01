Delhi Police suspends arms licences of Sushil Kumar, Navneet Kalra as they face probe

The Delhi Police has suspended the arms licences of wrestler Sushil Kumar and businessman Navneet Kalra as they face criminal cases, officials said on Tuesday.

Their licences were suspended on Monday, they said, adding the police have moved to cancel them.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Licensing) O P Mishra said, "We have suspended the arms licences of Kumar and Kalra with immediate effect. The process of cancellation of their licences has been initiated. They were served notices to explain why their licences should not be cancelled."

"We have done it on the basis of reports of the concerned investigating agencies and local police in the criminal cases recently registered against them," Mishra said.

Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, along with his associates, was arrested in connection with the murder of a wrester at the Chhatrasal Stadium here.

Kumar and his associates allegedly assaulted wrestler Sagar Dhankar and two of his friends -- Sonu and Amit Kumar -- on the intervening night of May 4 and 5. Sagar succumbed to the injuries later.

Police said a total of nine people, including Kumar, has been arrested so far in connection with the incident.

Also, the Delhi Police arrested Kalra for alleged black marketing and hoarding of oxygen concentrators.

Police recovered 524 oxygen concentrators were recovered from Khan Chacha, Town Hall and Nege & Ju restaurants owned by Kalra in the national capital.

A Delhi court on Saturday granted bail to Kalra.

The businessman was nabbed from Gurugram on May 16. He had been on the run since the police raided his restaurants and seized the medical devices.

The police claimed that the concentrators were imported from China and were being sold at an exorbitant price of Rs 50,000 to 70,000 a piece as against its cost of Rs 16,000 to Rs 22,000.