In Delhi, dummy IEDs to check local police alertness

Delhi Police to 'plant' dummy IEDs in high footfall areas to check alertness of local police

On January 14, an unattended bag containing an IED was found at Ghazipur flower market

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 18 2022, 16:57 ist
  • updated: Jun 18 2022, 16:57 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Delhi Police will "plant" dummy IEDs in high footfall areas of the city to check the alertness of the local police, officials said on Friday.

An order regarding this was issued by the Special Cell unit of the city police.

The officials said the staff of the Special Cell will randomly "plant" the dummy improvised explosive devices (IEDs) at high footfall areas in each of the 15 districts.

As soon as the district police detects the dummy IED, regular protocol of handling such a situation like cordoning off the area, using sandbags for buttressing, and calling the bomb disposal team must be followed, they said.

The officials said high footfall areas should be patrolled, and CCTV cameras installed there monitored regularly.

On January 14, an unattended bag containing an IED was found at Ghazipur flower market. The officials from Special Cell, NSG's bomb detection and disposal team and fire tenders reached the spot and the device was diffused.

Delhi
Delhi Police

