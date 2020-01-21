Delhi polls: Kejriwal says his aim is to beat corruption, take Delhi forward

Aim to beat corruption, take Delhi forward: Kejriwal

  • Jan 21 2020, 12:49pm ist
  • updated: Jan 21 2020, 12:49pm ist
AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (C) during a roadshow before filing his nomination papers for the Assembly polls, in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (L) is also seen. (PTI Photo)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said while the aim of opposition parties is to defeat him in the upcoming polls, his aim is to beat corruption and take Delhi forward.

"On one hand - BJP, JD(U), LJP, JJP, Congress, RJD. On the other hand - school, hospital, water, electricity, free bus travel for women. My aim - to defeat corruption and take Delhi forward, their aim- to defeat me," he said in a tweet.

BJP, JD(U), LJP, Congress and RJD are fighting the upcoming assembly elections in Delhi.

While the BJP is fighting in alliance with the JD(U) and LJP, the Congress is contesting in alliance with RJD.

Delhi goes to polls on February 8.

