Priyanka meets detained party leaders in Delhi

Delhi: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra meets detained party leaders at police station

Several Congress party leaders were detained after they protested against their leader Rahul Gandhi's appearance at the Enforcement Directorate

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Jun 13 2022, 16:30 ist
  • updated: Jun 13 2022, 16:30 ist
Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi meets party leader KC Venugopal and others, who were detained during a protest in support of party leader Rahul Gandhi, at a police station in Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met with the party leaders who were detained by the Delhi Police and kept at Tughlak Road police station on Monday.

Several Congress party leaders were detained after they protested against their leader Rahul Gandhi's appearance at the Enforcement Directorate.

The detainees included Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, LoP Mallikarjun Kharge, Harish Rawat, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, K.C. Venugopal, Deepender S. Hooda and Pawan Khera among several others.

Also read | Congress workers detained amid protests against ED summons to Rahul Gandhi

The partymen were kept at different police stations of the city. Some were taken to Mandir Marg police station while some were held at Fatehpur Beri, Tughlaq Road Police Station etc.

Pawan Khera said the party will not cow down to the pressure of the Modi government. "We have been since morning trying to reach the ED office and we will keep trying," he said.

The Enforcement Directorate had summoned Rahul Gandhi and party chief Sonia Gandhi in connection with the National Herald case for allegedly misappropriating funds. Rahul was supposed to appear today while Sonia Gandhi will appear before the financial probe agency on June 23.

As per latest reports, a three-member team of ED officials is currently questioning Rahul Gandhi.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Congress
National Herald
Enforcement Directorate
India News
Delhi
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

What's Brewing

Milky Way's secrets revealed by massive space probe map

Milky Way's secrets revealed by massive space probe map

Who was Prathyusha Garimella, the designer found dead?

Who was Prathyusha Garimella, the designer found dead?

Language challenge led Daisy Rockwell to Int'l Booker

Language challenge led Daisy Rockwell to Int'l Booker

India's Covid-19 vaccine for animals: How it works

India's Covid-19 vaccine for animals: How it works

DH Radio: Can net-zero buildings tackle climate change?

DH Radio: Can net-zero buildings tackle climate change?

Western Ghats: It is time to act

Western Ghats: It is time to act

Pets put their best paw forward at mega show in B'luru

Pets put their best paw forward at mega show in B'luru

Wildlife lovers mourn Kabini's famed tusker

Wildlife lovers mourn Kabini's famed tusker

DH Toon | Centre hiring JCB operators, stone pelters?

DH Toon | Centre hiring JCB operators, stone pelters?

Here's how Amitabh Bachchan introduced new 'KBC' season

Here's how Amitabh Bachchan introduced new 'KBC' season

 