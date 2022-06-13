Delhi: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra meets detained party leaders at police station

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met with the party leaders who were detained by the Delhi Police and kept at Tughlak Road police station on Monday.
Several Congress party leaders were detained after they protested against their leader Rahul Gandhi's appearance at the Enforcement Directorate.
The detainees included Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, LoP Mallikarjun Kharge, Harish Rawat, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, K.C. Venugopal, Deepender S. Hooda and Pawan Khera among several others.
The partymen were kept at different police stations of the city. Some were taken to Mandir Marg police station while some were held at Fatehpur Beri, Tughlaq Road Police Station etc.
Pawan Khera said the party will not cow down to the pressure of the Modi government. "We have been since morning trying to reach the ED office and we will keep trying," he said.
The Enforcement Directorate had summoned Rahul Gandhi and party chief Sonia Gandhi in connection with the National Herald case for allegedly misappropriating funds. Rahul was supposed to appear today while Sonia Gandhi will appear before the financial probe agency on June 23.
As per latest reports, a three-member team of ED officials is currently questioning Rahul Gandhi.
