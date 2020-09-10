Delhi records 4,308 new Covid-19 cases, highest single-day spike so far

Delhi recorded 4,308 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, the highest single-day spike so far, while a record 58,340 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, authorities said.

According to the Delhi government's health bulletin, the tally of cases touched 2,05,482 while the death toll rose to 4,666 with 28 fresh fatalities.

For latest on coronavirus outbreak, click here

The positivity rate in the last 24 hours stands at 7.38 per cent. The number of containment zones stands at 1,272, it said.

Thursday's tally breached Wednesday's spike.

Delhi reported 4,039 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, as the tally breached the two lakh-mark in the city, authorities said.