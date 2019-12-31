Delhi remains in grip of severe cold

Delhiites continued to reel under severe cold conditions on Tuesday even as the minimum temperature settled at 4.8 degrees Celsius, over two notches above than that on Monday morning.

"The minimum temperature was recorded at 4.8 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal," a MeT official said, adding, the humidity was 91 per cent.

The air quality was recorded at 401 in the severe category.

The maximum temperature in Delhi took a big tumble on Monday to settle at 9.4 degrees Celsius, making it the coldest December day since 1901.

It was also the coldest day in the national capital during the December-February period since 1951.