Delhi riots: Police file charge sheet against 15 accused under UAPA for larger conspiracy

Delhi Police on Wednesday filed a charge sheet before a city court under the stringent law UAPA and other sections against 15 persons for larger conspiracy in northeast Delhi riots in February.

Special cell of Delhi Police told the court that it has relied upon CD-R and Whatsapp chats.

In its charge sheet running into 10,000 pages, the police has listed 747 witnesses and of them 51 have recorded their statements under CRPC 164 (before the magistrate).

The communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.