Delhi-San Francisco Air India flight diverted to Russia after engine snag

The flight with 216 passengers and 16 crew was diverted and landed safely at Magadan airport in Russia

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 06 2023, 18:03 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2023, 18:04 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

A Delhi-San Francisco Air India flight was diverted to Russia following an engine glitch, ANI reported on Tuesday. 

The flight with 216 passengers and 16 crew was diverted and landed safely at Magadan Airport in Russia.

More to follow...

Russia
Air India
India News

