Delhi-San Francisco Air India flight diverted to Russia after engine snag

A Delhi-San Francisco Air India flight was diverted to Russia following an engine glitch, ANI reported on Tuesday.

The flight with 216 passengers and 16 crew was diverted and landed safely at Magadan Airport in Russia.

Air India flight AI173 operating from Delhi to San Francisco developed a technical issue with one of its engines. The flight with 216 passengers and 16 crew was diverted and landed safely at Magadan airport in Russia. The passengers are being provided with all support on ground… https://t.co/Sq6RmNzbea — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2023

