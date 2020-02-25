Delhi school's 'Happiness Class' pleases US First Lady Melania Trump

US First Lady Melania Trump spent her Tuesday afternoon with children of a government school in South Delhi by joining them in their reading classes, watching them paint, play and shake a leg.

Melania was welcomed warmly by girl students in traditional 'ghagra choli' who placed a red tilak on her forehead and a marigold garland around her neck, as she stepped out of her car in the courtyard of Sarvodaya Senior Secondary Co-Education School in Nanakpura locality of Moti Bagh in South Delhi.

A school band played the bagpipes as she appreciated the rangolis drawn in her honour and made way to kindergarten class where the kids, squatting on the floor, greeted her with a cheery 'good afternoon'.

After a brief round of story reading session, Melania took a tour of the activity room, interacting with kids engaged in painting, clay modelling and playing Lego blocks.

Melania went about the school premises witnessing a yoga class and a 'bhangra performance' on the building lawns.

As senior students performed to the tune of a popular Punjabi number, some kids sitting in the audience along with Melania couldn't resist the beats and stood up to shake a leg, much to the amusement of the visiting dignitaries.

The activities in the school are part of the 'Happiness Curriculum' promoted by the Delhi government led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to foster social skills among children.

In her brief address to the students, Melania drew parallels between the Happiness Curriculum and the 'Be Best' initiative promoted by her to ensure the overall well-being of children.

“It is very inspiring to me that the students here begin each day by participating in mindfulness, from mindful reading, telling stories to friends, listening to another classmate, or simply connecting with nature. I cannot think of a better way for all of us to start our day,” she said lauding the Happiness Curriculum.

“In the US, I work with children like you to promote similar ideas of well-being through my 'Be Best' initiative. Three pillars of 'Be Best' include dangers of drug abuse, the importance of online safety and overall well-being of children,” the first lady said.

The students gifted Melania a set of Madhubani paintings painted by the school children before bidding her farewell.