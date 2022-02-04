Delhi schools likely to reopen from February 7, offices to function with 100% attendance

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has decided to reopen schools, colleges, coaching institutes, and gyms in the national capital, according to ANI quoting sources.

The duration of the night curfew has been reduced by one hour. Now, the curfew will now be in effect between 11 pm and 5 am.

In Delhi, institutions of higher education to open subject to SoPs and strict adherence to Covid-19-appropriate behaviour in a phased manner. Schools for classes 9-12 to reopen from February 7.

The DDMA has also allowed offices to function with 100 per cent attendance in Delhi.

While single drivers in cars would be exempted from mask mandate, gyms will reopen with restrictions.

More to follow...

Watch the latest DH Videos here: