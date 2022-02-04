Delhi schools to reopen from February 7, offices to function with 100% attendanceDelh

Schools, colleges, gyms, spas and swimming will reopen and offices will be allowed to function with all its staff in the national capital from February 7, as the Delhi government on Friday announced more relaxations in Covid-19 restrictions as the third wave of the pandemic started ebbing.

The decisions were taken at a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. Last week, DDMA had lifted the weekend curfew, allowing all shops in markets to open. Bars, restaurants and cinema halls were allowed 50 per cent capacity.

Night curfew has been relaxed by one hour. Now, it will start from 11 PM instead of 10 PM to 5 AM.

With the relaxation in night curfew, restaurants will be allowed to function till 11 PM. Sisodia said there will be no forceful closure of restaurants by police or authorities before time.

Announcing the decisions, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the cases had gone down and it was time to get back to normal life.

Schools will be functioning in hybrid mode — both offline and online classes — for the time being and once the pandemic situation is fully under control, only physical classes will be allowed.

School for students in Class IX to XII will start from February 7 while those for nursery to Class VIII will start from February 14.

Colleges, polytechnic institutions and ITIs will start from February 7 in full physical mode and there will be no online classes.

Offices will be now allowed to function with 100 per cent staff while gyms, spas, swimming pools are allowed to function from February 7. Private and government offices till now were allowed to function only with 50 per cent staff.

Business to Business (B2B) exhibitions are also allowed.

On Thursday, Delhi had reported 2,668 cases with a positivity rate of 4.3 per cent while at the peak, the capital had reported 28,867 cases on January 13 and the highest positivity rate at 30.64 per cent on January 14 and 15. Cases had fallen below the 10,000-mark in Delhi on January 23, the first time since January 4.

