Delhi sees 23 COVID-19 deaths, 591 more cases

COVID-19 cases in Delhi showed a slight decline for the first time on Saturday (May 23) in four days. But, reporting of 23 deaths, some of them not in the last 24 hours, on a single day depicted the challenges before the health apparatus with lockdown 4.0 relaxations almost nearing a week.

The latest medical bulletin showed that the capital reported 591 cases, down from 660 on Friday, taking the total number of cases to 12,910 while the death toll rose to 231. On May 13, Delhi had reported 20 deaths, the highest since the first case was reported on March 2.

Since May 19, Delhi has been reporting more than 500 cases and it has been rising since then. However, on Saturday, the numbers have slightly declined. On May 18, there were 299 cases while May 19 had reported 500 cases, May 20 with 534 cases and May 21 with 571 cases.

In the past four days, the capital has reported 2,856 cases while May alone accounted for 9,391 or 72.74% of total cases. According to the latest medical bulletin, 6,267 people have recovered.

At present, 6,412 people are still under treatment with 3,861 with mild symptoms in home isolation.

A total of 1.65 lakh samples have been tested so far, including 4,792 fresh samples.