Delhi violence: 1 held for sweet-shop employee's killing

  • Mar 07 2020, 11:16am ist
  • updated: Mar 07 2020, 11:29am ist
A 27-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly being involved in the killing of an employee of a sweet shop in northeast Delhi during the communal violence, police said.

Dilbar Singh Negi's decapitated body was found in Brahmpuri on February 26. He belonged to Uttarakhand and was working at a sweet shop in the area.

The Crime Branch, which is probing the murder cases registered during the riots, has arrested Shahnawaz for allegedly killing Negi and are trying to identify the other suspects. 

