Delhi violence: HC grants bail to Safoora Zargar

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted bail to Safoora Zargar, a Jamia Milia Islamia student, in a Delhi riots case after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta agreed for it "purely on humanitarian grounds" as she was said to be six-months pregnant.

Zargar was arrested in a case registered under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act following the riots in North-East Delhi in February, 2020, triggered after the massive protest against the CAA-NPR-NRC.

Justice Rajiv Shakdher allowed regular bail to Zargar, a member of the Jamia Coordination Committee, on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 10,000 and fulfilling other conditions, such as not indulging in any activities for which she was being investigated.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Delhi police, did not object to the plea purely on humanitarian grounds, without conceding to factual or legal assertion on her bail plea.

Taking his plea into consideration, the court said, "the order is based on concession and should not be treated as a precedent in any other case".

Among conditions imposed on her, the court directed her to not influence, hamper or interfere with the ongoing investigation in any manner. The Court also ordered her to not go out of Delhi, without permission from the trial court.

The 27-year-old activist was arrested by Delhi police's Special Cell on April 10.

Earlier, Delhi police, in an affidavit, opposed her plea for bail on the grounds of pregnancy asserting that 39 births took place in prisons in Delhi over the last 10 years.