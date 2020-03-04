Delhi violence: Rajya Sabha adjourned as Opposition demands debate on riots

Rajya Sabha on Wednesday was adjourned for the day at 2:30 pm, without transacting any business, as Opposition demanded an immediate discussion on Delhi riots even as Chairman said such a debate could take place next week after Holi.

Opposition MPs were on their feet and Trinamool Congress lawmakers rushed into the well of the House as the Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu announced that he had disallowed the notice to suspend the business of the House to discuss the issue.

"I have not admitted the notices. I have given a serious thought to it. I will discuss the matter with the Leader of the House (Tawarchand Gehlot) and Leader of Opposition (Ghulam Nabi Azad) to finalise under which rule the debate should take place. We can discuss the matter on March 11 after Holi festival is over," Naidu said.

Opposition MPs were not happy with this and started demanding an immediate discussion. "There is tension among students who are taking exams. We are not even able to maintain peace here (in the House). I have admitted 16 Zero Hour notices, including on coronavirus," Naidu said.

As MPs were not relenting, he adjourned the House for the day.

Earlier, BSP leader Satish Chandra Mishra demanded that the House should condole the death of riot-affected to which Naidu said, he would keep the suggestion in mind.

Naidu's remark on holding discussion after Holi came a day after Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla too suggested such a measure. Lok Sabha Opposition MPs also objected to it.

The second leg of Budget Session of Parliament, which started on March 2, has not witnessed any substantive business over the issue of the Delhi riots.