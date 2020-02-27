Delhi Violence: Toll mounts to 27, IB officer among those dead

Fifteen more people, including an Intelligence Bureau (IB) staffer, lost their lives in unprecedented communal clashes that rocked northeast Delhi since Sunday, taking the toll to 27 on Wednesday.

Incidents of violence were reported from some places, but with less intensity compared to previous days. Delhi Police said no untoward incident was reported on Wednesday, a day after curfew was imposed in major violence-hit localities. Police arrested 106 people for their involvement in violence, after registering 18 FIRs.

Almost half of the dead suffered bullet injuries while almost all of them were brought dead to the hospital.

“The toll has risen as three more died during treatment,” Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital Medical Director Sunil Kumar said. Two deaths were reported from Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital. Over 220 people suffered injuries so far.

IB Security Assistant Ankit Sharma’s body was recovered from a drain in Chand Bagh on Wednesday morning. His family pointed fingers at AAP councillor Tahir Hussain.

Incidents of violence, including setting afire shops and vehicles, were reported from Gokulpur and some other areas but the curfew appeared to have an impact in areas like Chand Bagh and Maujpur where no major incident was reported.

In his first reaction on the violence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed for peace and brotherhood. “Peace and harmony are central to our ethos. I appeal to my sisters and brothers of Delhi to maintain peace and brotherhood at all times. It is important that there is calm and normalcy is restored at the earliest,” he tweeted.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said rioters from outside and some political and anti-social elements were involved in the violence. He also urged the Centre to deploy army as police was “unable” to establish control.

There was heavy deployment of police and paramilitary personnel in volatile localities.

Shops and schools were closed and many streets remained deserted as police made announcements that no one should come out of their homes.