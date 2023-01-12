Delhi Waqf board staff demand release of pending wages

Delhi Waqf board employees protest outside secretariat demanding immediate release of pending salaries

It was also claimed recently by the imams and muazzins that they have not received wages for over five months

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 12 2023, 16:17 ist
  • updated: Jan 12 2023, 16:17 ist

Several employees of the Delhi Waqf Board held a protest in front of the city government's secretariat here on Thursday demanding the immediate release of salaries, which they claim were pending for the last three months.

The protesters, which included both staffers and contractual employees of the Board, also demanded early release of honoraria for imams and muazzins of mosques maintained by the Waqf Board, alleging that these were pending for the last several months.

"We raised our voices for our pending salaries and demanded that they be released immediately. The protest was held from 11 am to about 12:30 pm. Later, a memorandum was submitted to the Delhi revenue minister," said an employee of the board.

The employee, who took part in the protest, claimed that members of the Board were "not meeting" as they regularly they are supposed to. "So, our protest was against that too. We demand that regular meetings be resumed so that our grievances can be heard and addressed," he added.

On December 20, several imams of mosques affiliated with the Delhi Waqf Board protested near the chief minister's residence here, alleging that their salaries were pending for several months.

It was also claimed recently by the imams and muazzins that they have not received wages for over five months.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Delhi Waqf Board
India News
Delhi

What's Brewing

Not just cash & UPI, this vendor accepts e-rupee too!

Not just cash & UPI, this vendor accepts e-rupee too!

AI turns its artistry to creating new human proteins

AI turns its artistry to creating new human proteins

A novice caught in the frenzy

A novice caught in the frenzy

Scientists deep dive to get to bottom of Ganga mystery

Scientists deep dive to get to bottom of Ganga mystery

Wet year pushes up Karnataka's groundwater levels

Wet year pushes up Karnataka's groundwater levels

 