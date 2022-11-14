Delhi's air quality improves to poor, max temperature settles at 31.2 degree C

Delhi's air quality improves to poor

The capital's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 294. It was 303 on Sunday, as was on Saturday

PTI,
  • Nov 14 2022, 22:55 ist
A metro train crosses over the Yamuna river amid low visibility due to smog, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi's air quality on Monday improved to the poor category while the maximum temperature was recorded at 31.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Monday directed authorities to revoke the curbs enforced in Delhi-NCR under stage three of the Graded Response Action Plan with immediate effect.

This means construction and demolition activities can resume in the region. However, user agencies need to strictly follow dust control norms.

The CAQM noted that Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) on Monday (294) was about 100 points below the threshold for invoking GRAP stage 3 actions.

The minimum temperature settled at 14.1 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department said.

The humidity levels oscillated between 41 per cent and 91 per cent, they said.

The weatherman has forecast mainly clear sky for Tuesday with mist in the morning and the possibility of light rain during the day.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 30 degrees Celsius and 14 degrees Celsius, they said.

Check out DH's latest videos

