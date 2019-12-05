Delhi's air quality "very poor", AQI crosses 300 mark

The air quality in the national capital was recorded in the lower end of "very poor" on Thursday. The main reason reported is falling temperatures, rising humidity, and calm winds.

The city's Air Quality Index broke the 300 mark for the first time in 11 days, reaching 339 at 8 am, revealed the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

Pollution levels in some areas, including Jahangirpuri (405), Rohini (404) and Nehru Nagar (406) shot up to severe levels.

The quality is expected to deteriorate further, according to the SAFAR model forecast.