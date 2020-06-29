Delhi's Covid-19 cases decline in three days

Covid-19 cases have witnessed a decline in the national capital for the past three days even as India reported nearly 20,000 new infections on Monday, taking it past the 5.5 lakh mark.

As Delhi saw a slight dip in the number of cases, states such as Karnataka, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh registered their highest daily increase in Covid-19 infections, prompting healthcare workers to step up control measures.

According to the Health Ministry, India had added 19,459 new infections on Monday taking the total confirmed cases to 5,48,318, while 380 patients succumbed to the disease taking the death toll to 16,475.

Over the past three days, Delhi had witnessed a decline in fresh cases as it reported 3,460 fresh infections on Friday, 2,948 new cases on Saturday and 2,889 cases on Sunday. However, the decline has to continue for some more days to establish a trend.

On Monday, Tamil Nadu reported 3,940 fresh infections, West Bengal (572), Karnataka (1,267) and Andhra Pradesh (956) which were the highest daily increase for the respective states.

According to the health ministry, the gap between recoveries and active cases was 1,11,602 as of Monday.

“So far, as many as 3,21,722 patients have been cured of Covid-19. The recovery rate continues to steadily improve. It has reached 58.67% amongst Covid-19 patients,” the ministry said in a statement on Monday.

According to a DH Covid-19 Tracker, India had 5,61,840 confirmed cases of Covid-19, at 8:30 p.m. on Monday, an intra-day increase of 13,522 cases. The fatalities had risen to 16,832, an intra-day increase of 357 deaths.

India now has 1,047 laboratories dedicated to test swab samples for Covid-19, including 760 state-run and 287 in the private sector. The labs tested 1,70,560 samples for Covid-19 on Sunday, taking the total samples tested since January to 83.98 lakh.