Delhi's Covid-19 recovery rate nearly 88%; CM Arvind Kejriwal says active cases 'steadily' going down

Delhi's Covid-19 recovery rate reached nearly 88 per cent on Sunday, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying the national capital is now in the 10th position among states and union territories as the number of active cases are "steadily" going down.

The number of active cases is 11,904 now, against 12,657 on Saturday, 13,681 on Friday, 14,554 on Thursday and 14,954 on Wednesday, according to health department bulletins.

The recovery rate in the national capital has climbed to 87.95 per cent from Saturday's figure of 87.29 per cent, while the positivity rate increased to 6.13 per cent from 5.56 per cent on Saturday, the department said in its latest bulletin in Sunday.

The death toll from the coronavirus infection has risen to 3,827 in the national capital with 21 fresh fatalities and the total number of cases has climbed to 1,30,606 after 1,075 people tested positive in the last 24 hours, it said.

In the last 24 hours, 1,807 patients have either recovered, been discharged or migrated out of the city, according to the latest bulletin.

"Today, Delhi reaches 10th position. People are recovering and No of active cases are steadily going down," the chief minister tweeted sharing a list of the states with the number of active coronavirus cases.

Delhi was eighth on the list on Saturday and second a few days back.

From July 11-19, the number of fresh cases were being reported in the range of 1,000 to 2,000 consecutively. The number of fresh cases reported on July 19 stood at 1,211.

On July 20, the fresh case count dipped to 954, but it increased the next day to 1,349.

Since Tuesday, the number of fresh cases have been recorded in excess of 1,000 again. On July 22, the number of fresh cases was 1,227 and the following day, it dipped to 1,041. July 24 saw a marginal decline in cases to 1,025 and on the next day, the figure rose to 1,142.

Till now, as many as 1,14,875 patients have either recovered, migrated or have been discharged.

On June 23, the national capital had reported its highest single-day spike, till date, at 3,947.

Delhi has conducted a total of 9,46,777 tests till date, which means 49,830 tests per million, according to the bulletin.

It stated that as many as 17,533 tests have been carried out in the last 24 hours, which include 12,501 rapid antigen tests and 5032 RT-PCR tests.

Out of the 15,475 beds available in private and government hospitals, only 2,856 are occupied, the bulletin said, adding that a total of 6,976 patients are recovering in home isolation.

The bulletin also said that 3,202 of the total 9,444 beds at various Covid care centres are occupied by persons under quarantine, including those who returned under the Vande Bharat Mission and on Bubble flights.

The number of containment zones has climbed to 714 in the national capital, it said.

On Saturday, the national capital had recorded 1,142 fresh cases of Covid-19. The total number of cases stood at 1,29,531 while the death toll was 3,806.