Delhi's fresh Covid-19 cases fall below 1000-mark but due to less number of tests

The number of fresh Covid-19 cases fell below 1,000-mark for a single day in the national capital for the first time in 50 days but mainly due to the number of sample tests sliding to the lowest in 69 days, according to a medical bulletin on Monday.

The bulletins provide information about the previous day's statistics. The trend observed is that the number of cases reflected in Monday bulletins are less compared to other days because less number of tests are done on Sundays.

The July 20 bulletin issued by the Delhi government showed that the single-day cases have come down to 954 cases through testing of 11,470 samples and with a positivity rate of 8.31%. On June 1, Delhi had 990 cases -- the previous time when the cases slid below 1,000-mark -- when the tests done were 4,753.

The July 19 bulletin reported 1,211 cases as against 20,206 tests (5.99% positivity rate) while on July 18, there were 1,475 cases from 21,568 tests (6.81% positivity rate). This shows that the July 20 bulletin shows that despite the total number of cases has dipped, the positivity rate has increased.

Without referring to the numbers, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted an image of a TV visual "a big win for Delhi in the fight against Covid-19" and commented, "Just as the people of Delhi have done so many great things in the last five years, similarly, they are defeating Covid-19. Pray to God that Delhi will get rid of Covid-19 completely due to the efforts of the people of Delhi."

An analysis also showed that the Monday bulletins had less number of tests to record compared to other days of a week. On July 6, there were 13,879 tests in which 1,379 people were tested positive (9.93% positivity rate) while on July 13, it was 12,171 tests and 1,246 cases (10.23% positivity rate).

Except for these three days and on July 1, the number of tests in the capital were above 20,000. Also, Monday's bulletin shows that the number of tests were lowest since June 19 when 13,074 tests were done, the first time the number of samples tested crossed 10,000-mark.

Since June 18, the number of tests have been ramped up with the introduction of Rapid Antigen Tests. So far, 8,30,459 samples have been tested.

So far, the capital has recorded 1,23,747 Covid-19 cases, since the first case was reported on March 2. It had crossed the one-lakh mark on July 8.

In July so far, 37,668 cases have been reported, which is 30.43% of the total cases. In June, 67,696 cases were reported while May had 16,326 cases while the total hit 87,360. As on May 31, there were 19,844 cases and as on June 30, there were 87,360 cases.

The Monday bulletin also said the death toll has climbed to 3,663 with the addition of 35 deaths. Since July 6, the number of daily deaths were below 50 except for July 7 and July 16. The analysis also showed that July 17 and 18 recorded the lowest number of deaths at 26 each this month.

So far, 1,04,918 people have been discharged and only 15,166 are under treatment. Of this, 8,379 are in home isolation.