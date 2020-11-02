Demand for train tickets up, says Indian Railways

There is a surge in demand for train tickets, as out of 736 special trains currently in operation, 327 have passengers in the waiting list, the Railways said Monday.

The data provided by the Railways says the average occupancy of special trains is around 92%.

"We are monitoring these 327 trains daily. Once we determine the nature of the waitlist—for how many days is the waitlist and how long, we will run clone trains on those routes. They will be only reserved trains and will follow all coronavirus protocols," said Railway Board Chairman and CEO V K Yadav told reporters here.

Yadav said while the overall occupancy of the 736 trains is around 92%, 19 trains have occupancy below 30%, 44 have occupancy between 30% and 50%, 83 trains have occupancy between 50% and 75% and 327 trains have waiting lists.

The Railways has so far earned Rs 3,322 crore as revenue from the segment, which is 90 % less than what it earned during the same period last year, Yadav said.

Yadav added that besides Mumbai, the Railways is geared to begin suburban services in other cities, and discussions were underway with the West Bengal and the Tamil Nadu governments over this.

The Railways' freight business seems to be speeding forward with incremental loading of over 14.32 metric tonnes in October 2019. In October this year, the freight revenue was Rs 869 crore more than last year. It also saw the highest ever automobile loading, Yadav said.