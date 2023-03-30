Democracy dates back Mahabharata era: PM Modi

The roots of democracy in India dates back to the era of Mahabharata, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, amid criticism within the country and from abroad for "backsliding" on human rights as well as on freedom of expression and religion.

“The idea of elected leaders was a common feature in ancient India, long before the rest of the world. In our ancient epic, Mahabharata, the first duty of citizens is described as choosing their own leader,” Modi said while virtually participating in the second edition of the “Summit for Democracy” hosted by US President Joe Biden.

Modi was among the 121 leaders the Biden Administration invited to be part of the event. \

“Our sacred Vedas speak of political power being exercised by broad-based consultative bodies. There are also many historical references to Republic states in ancient India, where the rulers were not hereditary,” Modi said, participating in the Leaders’ Plenary on “Democracy Delivering Economic Growth and Shared Prosperity”, chaired by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. “India is, indeed, the mother of democracy,” the prime minister added.

Modi participated in the summit even as the disqualification of the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha prompted the Opposition to raise the clamour against the government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of curbing freedom of speech.

Gandhi had earlier this month visited the United Kingdom, where he accused Modi's government of stifling democracy.

The US State Department recently stated that it was “closely watching” the conviction and sentencing of Gandhi and his disqualification from Parliament. The Biden Administration has been conveying to New Delhi its concerns over the perception in the US about the backsliding of democracy in India.

“Democracy is not just a structure; it is also a spirit. It is based on the belief that the needs and aspirations of every human being are equally important,” Modi said. “That is why, in India, our guiding philosophy is ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas’, meaning ''striving together for inclusive growth’”.

“Whether it is our effort to fight climate change through lifestyle changes, to conserve water through distributed storage, or to provide clean cooking fuel to everyone, every initiative is powered by the collective efforts of the citizens of India.”

He said India’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic and its efforts to supply the anti-SARS-CoV-2 vaccines to other countries were successful as it relied on people. “This was also guided by the democratic spirit of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ – One Earth, One Family, One Future,” he said.

“India, despite the many global challenges, is the fastest growing major economy today. This itself is the best advertisement for democracy in the world. This itself says that democracy can deliver,” said Modi.