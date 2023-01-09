Must respect democratic norms: PM on Brazil protests

Democratic traditions must be respected by everyone: PM Modi on Brazil protests

The supporters of far-right leader Bolsonaro who refuse to accept his election defeat stormed Congress

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 09 2023, 12:21 ist
  • updated: Jan 09 2023, 12:23 ist
Modi tweeted, "Deeply concerned about the news of rioting and vandalism against the State institutions in Brasilia. Democratic traditions must be respected by everyone. We extend our full support to the Brazilian authorities." Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed deep concerns over reports of rioting in Brazil by supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro and asserted democratic traditions must be respected by everyone. 

The supporters of far-right leader Bolsonaro who refuse to accept his election defeat stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and presidential palace in the Brazilian capital on Sunday, a week after the inauguration of his leftist rival, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Bolsonaro supporters storm Brazil Congress, presidential palace
 

Modi tweeted, "Deeply concerned about the news of rioting and vandalism against the State institutions in Brasilia. Democratic traditions must be respected by everyone. We extend our full support to the Brazilian authorities."

