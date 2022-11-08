Demonetisation an economic blunder: NCP

Six years since Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced demonetisation and crippled the Indian economy, his government still has not been able to justify the merits, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP said.

"The Prime Minister should confirm to the nation how much black money was recovered. How demonetisation ended terror funding and how counterfeit currency has been eliminated from the system in contrast to the RBI report of 99.3 per cent demonetised notes finding its way back to the bank," NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said.

"We can never forget how the common man suffered safeguarding his hard-earned money," said Tapase.

"Leading economists had warned the BJP government about the ill-effects but who in the government would listen when Union ministers themselves were unaware till they heard the PM's announcement," he said.

Attacking the Modi-government, Tapase said that "demonetisation coupled with haphazard implementation of GST weakened our economy and the subsequent pandemic wiped out our reserves, jobs and GDP leaving behind jobless youths and cash-strapped MSMEs."