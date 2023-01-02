Demonetisation was 'vitiated, unlawful', says dissenting judge on SC verdict

In her minority judement on the verdict on demonetisation, Supreme Court Judge B V Nagarathna called the 2016 note ban "vitiated and unlawful". She said that the scrapping of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes should have been done through legislation, not notification.

The only dissenting judge in the five-bench panel which upheld the Centre's demonetisation exercise on Monday, Judge Nagarathna said, " The Parliament should have discussed the law on demonetisation. The process should not have been done through a gazette notification. The Houses cannot be left aloof on issues of such critical importance to the country."

She also slammed the RBI, saying that there was no application of mind by the central bank. "Only its opinion was sought, which cannot be said to be a recommendation."

More to follow...