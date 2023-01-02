Demonetisation vitiated, unlawful: Dissenting SC judge

Demonetisation was 'vitiated, unlawful', says dissenting judge on SC verdict

In her minority verdict, the judge said Parliament cannot be aloof to moves like demonetisation

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 02 2023, 12:00 ist
  • updated: Jan 02 2023, 12:06 ist
Supreme Court Judge B V Nagarathna. Credit: Twitter/@LiveLawIndia

In her minority judement on the verdict on demonetisation, Supreme Court Judge B V Nagarathna called the 2016 note ban "vitiated and unlawful". She said that the scrapping of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes should have been done through legislation, not notification.

The only dissenting judge in the five-bench panel which upheld the Centre's demonetisation exercise on Monday, Judge Nagarathna said, " The Parliament should have discussed the law on demonetisation. The process should not have been done through a gazette notification. The Houses cannot be left aloof on issues of such critical importance to the country."

She also slammed the RBI, saying that there was no application of mind by the central bank. "Only its opinion was sought, which cannot be said to be a recommendation."

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Demonetisation
RBI
Supreme Court
India News

What's Brewing

As Covid surge continues, so does misinformation

As Covid surge continues, so does misinformation

B'luru: Record dip in drunk driving cases in NY revelry

B'luru: Record dip in drunk driving cases in NY revelry

Startups set for a strong year despite global headwinds

Startups set for a strong year despite global headwinds

Monkeys in Chamundi Hills getting 'smarter'

Monkeys in Chamundi Hills getting 'smarter'

Lula takes office for third term as Brazil president

Lula takes office for third term as Brazil president

Where to invest in 2023

Where to invest in 2023

 