Department of Telecommunication disconnects 21,031 SIM cards taken using forged documents

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • May 09 2023, 00:02 ist
  • updated: May 09 2023, 00:02 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photos

In a major action, the Department of Telecommunication  has disconnected  21,031 SIMs taken using forged documents.

The Maharashtra Licensed Service Areas (LSA) carried out the analysis for its subscriber database and has identified a total of 21031 SIM which were taken on forged documents. 

“Action is being taken to book the culprits and SIM sellers who are involved in such fraudulent activities. Such PoS/SIM sellers are being blacklisted by and across Service providers. Police complaints are being made for further investigation and taking necessary action on the culprits,” DoT officials said. 

Read | Finance firm employee loses Rs around 45 lakh to cyber fraudsters

“Such is the expertise level of fraudsters that they have created fake proof of identity / address documents, which can never be detected by human beings by analyzing a single case in isolation,” officials said. 

The DoT had taken up the challenge for preventing cybercrimes by conceptualizing and implementing an innovative and indigenous Artificial Intelligence (AI) based and Facial Recognition powered solution (ASTR) – the NextGen platform for detecting and weeding out fake/forged SIMs.

The vision of the ASTR project is to analyze the whole subscriber base of all telecom Service Providers (TSPs) combined and cleanse the mobile subscriber database by identifying non-bonafide mobile numbers. The system uses subscriber images and a subscriber database provided by the Telecom Subscriber Providers (TSP) to DoT, to detect the same face and different names.

India News
Maharashtra
SIM card
cybercrime
Department of Telecommunications

