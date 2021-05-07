Use genome sequencing to track Covid mutations: Rahul

Deploy genome sequencing to track Covid mutations: Rahul Gandhi writes to PM Modi

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 07 2021, 11:01 ist
  • updated: May 07 2021, 11:17 ist
Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI File Photo

As the Covid-19 cases continue to surge, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote to PM Narendra Modi on Friday, urging his government to track mutations of the coronavirus using genome sequencing. 

Slamming the Centre for "lack of clear and coherent" Covid strategy, he also called for an assessment of all vaccine's efficacy against the mutations of the virus. 

Gandhi also reiterated the need for a national lockdown to arrest the spread of the coronavirus. He sought financial and food support for the "vulnerable people" and demanded a transport strategy if required.

More to follow...

 

 

Rahul Gandhi
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Narendra Modi

