Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim convicted in murder case

'MSG' fame Gurmeet Ram Rahim convicted in murder case

DH Web Desk
  • Oct 08 2021, 11:30 ist
  • updated: Oct 08 2021, 11:40 ist
Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim. Credit: AFP File Photo

A special CBI court in Haryana has convicted Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and four others in the Ranjit Singh murder case. 

More to follow...

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh
Haryana
India News

