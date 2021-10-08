Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim convicted in murder case

A special CBI court in Haryana has convicted Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and four others in the Ranjit Singh murder case.
Special CBI court in Haryana convicts Dera Sacha Sauda's Gurmeet Ram Rahim and four others in the Ranjit Singh murder case pic.twitter.com/e2RhL5mzcn
— ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2021
More to follow...
