Desperate individuals may resort to extreme steps: MHA alert

Brace up for more security checks in the run-up to Republic Day. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has warned security agencies about the possibility of "desperate individuals" taking "some extreme measures" against Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid the capital witnessing protests on CAA-NPR-NRC.

The MHA has written to the Intelligence Bureau, paramilitary forces and Special Protection Group (SPG) guarding the Prime Minister informing them about the "highly abusive" threatening letters and "derogatory" comments on social media against the Prime Minister.

It also said some of these posts and communication were "highly abusive nature, indicating the severity of their hostility against the Prime Minister and other high-risk dignitaries".

The MHA warned that the "possibility of desperate individuals resorting to some extreme measures cannot be ruled out".

The security agencies are on a high alert in the capital in the run-up to January 26, when the Republic Day parade rolls out from Raisina Hills and passes through Rajpath, where President Ram Nath Kovind, Modi and other dignitaries will be present. Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro will be the chief guest.

Officials said the security establishment is well equipped to thwart any subversive activity and a ground-to-air security cover has been deployed for the event.

The capital is witnessing protests against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act. Officials also said this is the first Republic Day after the government scrapped , \ special status for Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two union territories and they are taking extra steps to ensure that no untoward incident takes place.

Thousands of personnel from Delhi Police and paramilitary forces have been deployed across the city. Sharpshooters from the elite National Security Guards (NSG) are placed on rooftops.