Desperate migrant workers riding in containers to reach home

Stranded after the closure of train services and lockdown, the migrant workers, who have been fleeing from Mumbai, Pune, Delhi and Gujarat, have been riding in containers and trucks in desperation.

On Tuesday, the police, during a routine checking in Kanpur Dehat district, about 150 kilometres from here, found 60 people, including women and children hiding in it.

The men, all migrant workers from Delhi and Gurugram, told the police that they wanted to go to their villages as the factories had closed following the lockdown.

All of them were sent to the nearby community health centre for check-up.

According to a report, some people were also seen aboard a speeding goods train at Firozabad railway station in the state.

Short of money after the sudden closure of the business establishment, the migrant workers, who have been arriving with their families in the state capital of Lucknow and the nearby towns in the eastern and central regions, were so desperate to reach their homes, that they latch on to any mode of transport.

Many of them also walked all the way to their native villages, which were 30-40 kilometres from the state capital of Lucknow.

Hundreds of migrant workers crowded the Charbagh bus station in Lucknow on Monday evening looking to reach their native villages. Special buses were arranged by the authorities to transport them.

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Tuesday that around one lakh people had arrived in the state from outside in the past few days. He asked them to remain where they were.

The arrival of the migrant workers in their villages has triggered panic there. According to the reports, the residents of many villages did not allow them to enter unless they were first tested for COVID 19.