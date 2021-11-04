Despite violence, India keeping Bangladesh ties on track

Though the Sangh Parivar outfits of late targeted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government in Dhaka for failing to stop vandalism at Durga Puja pandals in Bangladesh, New Delhi is keeping the relations with the neighbouring country on track.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government will next month play host to Sheikh Rehana – the sister of Sheikh Hasina and daughter of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founder of Bangladesh.

President Ram Nath Kovind too is likely to visit Dhaka to take part in the Vijay Diwas celebrations on December 16, commemorating the victory of the Indian Army and the ‘Mukti Bahini’ against the Pakistan Army and the creation of Bangladesh in 1971.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad and other Sangh Parivar offshoots last month campaigned in India, criticising the Hasina government for being “mute spectator” to the vandalism at Durga Puja pandals at Comilla and other places in Bangladesh.

Dhaka conveyed to New Delhi through informal channels that such campaigns in India must be reined in as they could undermine Hasina’s Awami League government’s fight against fundamentalists in Bangladesh.

The Modi government, however, is likely to continue stepping up India’s engagements with Bangladesh, where China has also been trying to expand its footprints. China has also been supporting Pakistan’s bid to mend its ties with Bangladesh.

Sheikh Rehana has been invited by the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA) in New Delhi to deliver a lecture on the occasion of the India-Bangladesh Friendship Day on December 6, sources told DH.

The ICWA is an autonomous institution, which is funded by the Ministry of External Affairs of the Government of India and has Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu, as its President.

During Modi’s meeting in Dhaka on March 26 and 27 this year, he and Hasina agreed that the two neighbouring nations would observe “Maitri Diwas” or “Friendship Day” on December 6 every year, as it was on this day in 1971 that India had for the first time formally recognised Bangladesh, which finally came to its existence out of East Pakistan just 10 days later with the surrender of Pakistan Army before Indian Army in Dhaka.

Rehana, the youngest daughter of Sheikh Mujib, is also likely to call on the Prime Minister and the Vice President. She will have a meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar too, according to the sources in New Delhi.

The Hasina government also invited the President of India to visit Dhaka to attend the ceremony to commemorate liberation of Bangladesh on December 16 in 1971.

