Detained at home; dictatorial authority invoked: Farooq

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday said he has been put under house arrest, asserting that a "dictatorial" authority has been invoked and not a "democratic" one in Jammu and Kashmir.

Kashmir LIVE | Shashi Tharoor and Amit Shah trade words in LS on Farooq Abdullah's status

In an emotional outburst, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said he "broke the door" to come out and speak to the media.

Emphasising that the guarantee of Article 370 was in India's Constitution, he said, "dictatorial authority has been invoked and not a democratic authority that we thought they will invoke. I don't know how many have been arrested. Nobody is allowed to come in or go out, we are under house arrest," he said.

